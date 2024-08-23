Vinesh Phogat might not have won a medal at the Olympics, but her phenomenal fighting spirit definitely soared up her brand value. Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat who was disqualified from women's 50kg freestyle wrestling final at the Paris Olympics, has returned home with a mammoth star power.

Fee hike

Upon her return to the country, Vinesh received a thundering welcome and emotional support from the whole nation. Phogat even announced her retirement from wrestling but that hasn't deterred her brand value. As per a report in Economic Times, Vinesh has hiked her fee massively. For the brand which she used to endorse at Rs 25 lakh earlier, she has hiked her fee to Rs 75 lakh to 1 crore now.

Manu Bhaker, Neeraj Chopra

Not just Vinesh, even Manu Bhaker, who won a bronze at the Olympics has seen a massive jump in her brand value. Reports say that while Manu used to charge Rs 25 lakh earlier for a brand endorsement, she has reportedly charged Rs 1.5 crore now. Neeraj Chopra, who was the only one from India to have secured a silver medal, has also seen a massive growth in his net worth and brand value.

Vinesh Phogat's disqualification owing to 100 gms of weight over the allowed limit had left a major divide in the sports world. While many sided with Vinesh, there were some who urged her to take the blame too. Saina Nehwal was one of them. Even though she empathized with Vinesh's emotions, she urged her to look at the mistake that had been made on her part too.

Saina Nehwal slammed Vinesh

"She is an experienced athlete. Somewhere, there has been a mistake on Vinesh's part, too. She should take the blame too. Before such a big match, such a mistake is not right," Saina had said in an interview. "How such a mistake happened, only she or her coach can answer. But I am feeling dejected that we have missed one of the sure-shot medals," Saina said.