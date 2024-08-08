Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Paris Olympics 2024 has left the entire country heart-broken. What has come as an even bigger shock is Vinesh announcing her retirement after the shocking disqualification. Sports fraternity is divided over Vinesh's weigh-gain that made her disqualified from the prestigious games right before she was headed for a gold medal.

While many celebs are coming out in support of her, Saina Nehwal has questioned Vinesh's weight gain and disqualification. Saina said that she had been cheering for Vinesh and could feel how disheartened she must be after the disqualification. She added that Vinesh has been a fighter and hoped that she would recover from this and fight harder next time.

Saina questions Vinesh

Having said that, Saina also questioned how Vinesh and the team didn't know the drill as it wasn't their first Olympics. She said that a mistake like this never happens at this stage. "It is not like she is playing her first Olympics, it's her third Olympics. As an athlete, she must know the rules. If there has been a mistake, I don't know how it happened. At such a big stage, I have not heard any such thing about any other wrestler, that they have been disqualified due to being overweight," she told NDTV.

Saina further asked Vinesh to take the blame too. "She should take the blame too. Before such a big match, such a mistake is not right. She is an Asian Games champion and a Commonwealth Games champion. Because ahead of such a big match, any player will be alert that the weight should be within permissible limits. How such a mistake happened, only she or her coach can answer. But I am feeling dejected that we have missed one of the sure-shot medals."