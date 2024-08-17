India's star wrestler Vinesh Phogat was heartbroken and in tears when she in Delhi, India. The wrestler is still unable to fathom the loss that she was disqualified just minutes before her final round of wrestling in the Olympics.

It so happened that on the day of the final round, she weighed above 100 gm which was more than 50kgs in the final

On Saturday, Vinesh Phogat received a grand welcome on her return to the country, she was surrounded by fans outside the IGI airport. Apart from her fans and well-wishers, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and others were also seen welcoming Vinesh.

Several videos and pictures have hone virla, that show, Vinesh greeting her fans and people gathered to meet her.

Vinesh in an open Jeep and thanked all the supporters.

सभी को नमस्कार ??

विनेश फोगाट सुबह 10:00 am 17 August को एयरपोर्ट

Disheartened wrestler Vinesh Phogat cries inconsolably as she greets fans at Delhi airport after getting disqualified before the finals in Olympics

"I thank all the countrymen, I am very fortunate," Vinesh told reporters gathered at Delhi's IGI airport.

Sakshi Malik said: "What Vinesh has done for the country, very few people do it. She should get more respect and appreciation..."

Bajrang Punia said: "The countrymen are giving her tremendous love, you can see how the country welcomed her"

As she greeted the fans, tears rolled down her cheeks as she thanked her fans.

The Indian wrestler broke down

Vinesh Phogat had to stay back in Paris after she had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver which was eventually dismissed this week.

London Olympics bronze medal-winning shooter Gagan Narang, who was the chief de mission of the Indian contingent in Paris, called her a champion.

"She came as a champion on day 1 into the games village and she will always remain our champion. Sometimes one doesn't need an Olympic medal to inspire a billion dreams.. @vineshphogat you have inspired generations. Salute to your grit," Narang posted on X.