The makers of Vinaya Vidheya Rama (VVR) have released its teaser, which shows that Ram Charan and Boyapati Srinu combo is coming up with a raw and real action thriller during Sankranti 2019.

The producers released the first look of Vinaya Vidheya Rama as a Diwali treat for the film goers and it generated a lot of curiosity. DVV Entertainment tweeted, "Experience a glimpse of the THE MASS HYSTERIA at 10:25 AM, today.⚡⚡ #VinayaVidheyaRamaTeaser #VinayaVidheyaRama ⚡ #RamCharan @Advani_Kiara @vivekoberoi A Rockstar @ThisisDSP Musical A Boyapati Sreenu Film. @DVVMovies"

As promised, the producers have released the teaser of Vinaya Vidheya Rama on the YouTube channel of DVV Entertainment at 10.25 am today. The first look video offers a glimpse at the furious avatars of Ram Charan and Vivek Oberoi and it shows that the confrontation between the two is going to be the highlight of the movie. The video also show that action and dialogues will be attractions of the film.

Prem chand‏ @gprema21

వినయ విధేయ రామ *చరణ్*, #VVRTeaser *OSM* , లవ్ యూ #RC12 #RRR #MegaPowerStar #BGM #DSP Rocks From @tarak9999 fans