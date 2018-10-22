Kiccha Sudeep and Shivaraj Kumar's The Villain has ended its first weekend on a high note. Despite getting mixed reviews, the movie has managed to do a fantastic business in Karnataka in four days.

After getting a solid opening, trade experts were quite sceptical about its fortunes at the box office as the movie had garnered mixed reviews. But the fans have ignored the negative talks and as they watched the flick in big numbers, leading the movie to register a great start at the box office.

"We were confident of its success as there are two big names in the cast. The extensive promotions carried out by the makers played a major role in pulling the audience to theatres. Also, people have realised that The Villain is not bad as it is being made out by a section of the audience," a source from the production house told International Business Times, India.

Released in over 350 screens in Karnataka, Prem's The Villain has done well in leading centres like Bengaluru, Mandya, Mysuru, Hubballi and a few other places. Not just mass audience, but family viewers too thronged into theatres in big numbers.

The early reports emerging from the trade say that The Villain has grossed over Rs 18 crore in four days. Please note that this is an estimated number and the actual number might be different from the one mentioned here.

However, the movie should hold well in theatres for at least 10 days, considering the huge budget, in order to become a successful movie, which has Amy Jackson in the female lead.