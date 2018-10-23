The makers of The Villain are thrilled with the viewers' response to their movie, which stars Kicccha Sudeep and Shivaraj Kumar. They have said in unison that the flick has set the box office on fire in four days.

In a success meet called on Monday, 22 October, producer CR Manohar stated that The Villain has given a distributors' share of Rs 35 crore in four days. If his claims are true, the Kannada movie has minted over Rs 60 crore.

Jack Manju, who is one of the distributors of The Villain, said that they will get their investment back in the first week itself with their commission and predicted the multi-starrer to reach Rs 100-crore mark in 10-14 days.

"The movie has got a never-before opening for a Kannada movie. I thank Manohar for having faith on the project and investing on it. Secondly, I thank Shivaraj Kumar and Sudeep for their brilliant performance," Jack Manju said.

However, trade sources have said that Shivanna and Sudeep-starrer has grossed around Rs 20 crore in four days and it might earn around Rs 32-35 crore in first week. "The movie had an earth-shattering opening. The holiday season ensured good footfalls, but the business will slow down in weekdays," a trade observer tells The International Business Times.

Nonetheless, industry insiders agree that The Villain has got the biggest-ever opening in Kannada cinema history. It is most likely to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time in Sandalwood.

Puneeth Rajkumar's Raajakumara holds the record for highest-grossing Kannada movie, which grossed Rs 55 crore in its lifetime. The Prem's film, which has Amy Jackson in the female lead, is expected to beat this record in two weeks.