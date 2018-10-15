The advance booking for the much-hyped movie The Villain started on Sunday, October 14, in Bengaluru, and has met with a huge response from the fans of two stalwarts -- Shivaraj Kumar and Kiccha Sudeep.

The online reservation of tickets has commenced a day later in other parts of Karnataka including Mysuru, Hubballi and Mangalore. The tickets are selling like hotcakes, leaving the makers and distributors ecstatic.

In Bengaluru, over 35 exhibitors have opened the windows for online booking along with a few multiplexes. The minimum price for a ticket is Rs 200 for a balcony class and many theatres have increased the admission rates for Sudeep and Shivaraj Kumar-starrer.

However, leading multiplexes are yet to start the pre-booking.

"We are not surprised by the response as the film marks the first union of big stars in full-fledged roles. It is just a beginning and the craze will reach its pinnacle by Wednesday," says a trade observer.

Many single screens are planning to have special morning shows. The movie is expected to release in 400 screens across the state on October 18. The Villain will simultaneously release in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and many other cities.

The trade experts are predicting The Villain to make a record-breaking collection on the first day.

The Villain has Amy Jackson playing the female lead. The CR Manohar-produced film is directed by Prem.