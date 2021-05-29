The deadly Coronavirus has engulfed every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir but the inhabitants of nearly 150 'unsafe' villages across the border are 'relatively safe' from COVID, due to their locations.

Since they are situated across the fencing erected on the Line of Control (LoC) to check infiltration from across the border, residents in these hamlets are under 'automatic quarantine', said local residents.

As entry of an outsider in these villages is restrained due to security concerns, the inhabitants are now feeling 'safe' as compared to other residents amid the prevailing threat of the spread of the pandemic. Over 150 villages are situated near the fencing and any movement by outsiders in these villages has been strictly watched by the authorities.

'Blessing in disguise' for villagers



Keeping in view the poor health infrastructure population of these villagers is vulnerable to the virus, so security has been intensified after the imposition of lockdown. It is all due to these restrictions that residents of these villages feeling safe from the virus.

During normal times, inhabitants of these villages faced problems due to security mechanisms but now they are taking benefit of this mechanism.

"It is all due to existing security mechanism we are relatively safe from the deadly virus", Ravinder Choudhary, a resident of Kalal village of Nowshera told The International Business Times over the phone.

He pointed that the entry of outsiders in the villages, situated across the fencing, was already restrained due to security reasons and after the lockdown, no unknown person can sneak into these villages. "It is like a blessing in disguise for inhabitants who are the worst victims of shelling from across the border," he said.

Entry in these villages only through gates



Entry in these villages is only through gates where the movement of every individual is strictly monitored by the security forces personnel. Inhabitants have been provided identity cards by the authorities for smooth crossing from these gates.

After the imposition of lockdown, neither the villagers are allowed to cross the gates neither any outsider is allowed to enter these villages.

These border residents do not need to move out of their safe areas. Authorities have made arrangements to provide all essential commodities to them at their doorsteps to ensure that they will not face any problem.