A madrassa in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district was set on fire on Tuesday, July 13, after animal flesh was found in a nearby pond. Police officials said that residents of Behta village claimed that a cow was slaughtered in the village.

Violence erupted after people from Behta and nearby villages gathered to protest after the news spread. They then proceeded to vandalise and later burn a madrassa, reported IANS.

A case has been registered under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention Of Cow Slaughter Act. The police are now looking for two men named Mushtaq and Munnu Shah.

Security forces have been kept on standby as tension continue to pervade in the region, an officer said.

Last month, two people from Muzaffarnagar were arrested on charges of cow slaughter. They were found hiding in a jungle in Nirdhana village and were caught after an encounter with the police. A quintal of meat was also seized from them.