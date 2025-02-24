'Viksit Bharat' goal needs a healthy population as well: Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and Infosys co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani on Monday said that in order to build a strong economy towards the 'Viksit Bharat' goal, the country needs a healthy population as well.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi nominated 10 personalities to push the campaign against obesity, the ace industry leaders who are part of the list reacted on social media platform X, further nominating their celebrity friends to spread the message.

"To achieve the mission of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, we not only need a strong economy but a healthy population as well. Making small changes, like using even 10 per cent less cooking oil can build up to big contributions; be it to your well-being, to your wallet, or to a healthier world," posted Anand Mahindra, thanking PM Modi for the campaign.

Nilekani said he is grateful to the Prime Minister for launching the all-important #FightObesity campaign.

"Apart from a range of health-related benefits, reduced usage of edible oil will also strengthen the nation's economy by reducing dependence on imports and saving valuable resources," he mentioned.

"In addition to dietary changes, I have also incorporated daily exercise to keep obesity and related issues in check," said Nilekani, the former Chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, also part of PM Modi's nomination list, picked Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Indian Olympic Association head P.T. Usha to advance the campaign against obesity.

The national movement against obesity aims to promote awareness about healthy food consumption and aligns with PM Modi's Fit India initiative.

The Prime Minister has urged citizens to embrace healthier eating habits, particularly by reducing excessive oil consumption. He emphasised that making informed dietary choices is not merely a personal decision but a collective responsibility toward family and society.

(With inputs from IANS)