Kiccha Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona has got a flying start at the box office. Despite being a non-holiday, the multilingual film has made a fantastic collection on the first day.

Owing to a good hype, distributors released the movie in a maximum number of screens in Karnataka. The craze around the flick ensured to give a good response to the pre-release booking of tickets.V

As a result, Vikrant Rona has got a solid start at some centres in Karnataka. The collection of the film in non-Kannada states too is said to be good.

Vikrant Rona 1st Day Box Office Collection

The early estimates from trade trackers and film promoters claim that Vikrant Rona has grossed around Rs 15 crore on the first day. It is said to be the third biggest opener after Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and Puneeth Rajkumar's James.

KGF 2 had minted around Rs 30 crore while James grossed Rs 20+ crore in Karnataka on the first day. In the top five biggest opener list in Sandalwood, Yash's KGf 1is at fourth place by raking in Rs 12 crore followed by Darshan's Roberrt (Rs 11-12 crore).

Coming back to Vikrant Rona's business outside Karnataka, the movie has collected Rs 2+ crore in Andhra, around 60 lakh in Tamil Nadu, Rs 15 lakh in Kerala and close to Rs 2.5 crore in rest of India.

From the overseas centres, Vikrant Rona has made a collection of Rs 2.7 crore.

Overall, the Sudeep-starrer has collected over Rs 26 crore on the opening day.

However, netizens have to note that these are estimated figures shared by trade trackers and movie promoters and not the official figures announced by the makers of the film.

Hence, the figures might be different from the actuals.