The trailer of Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona has met unanimous positive reviews from the audience across the country. People are blown away by the visual marvel created by Anup Bhandari and his team.

Sudeep's electrifying screen presence backed by Ajaneesh Loknath's background score and Willian David's cinematography along with Shivakumar J's art work has been lauded by cine-goers.

What has added help the trailer of Vikrant Rona to trend on internet is celebrities hailing the trailer of Vikrant Rona. Here, we provide you how celebrities praised the video clip of the multilingual flick:

Dulqueer Salmaan: WOW. JUST WOW. MIND BLOWING TRAILER

The #VikrantRonaTrailer takes you to a different zone. Best wishes to the team

Dhanush: #VikrantRonaTrailer is a VISUAL TREAT! Kudos to the team for raising the bar. You look fantastic

Ram Charan: Wishing @KicchaSudeep garu all the very best !!

#VikrantRonatrailer looks quite exciting!

Salman Khan: @BeingSalmanKhan

Brother @KicchaSudeep the world will be proud of

#VikrantRonaTrailer is TRULY MARVELLOUS

Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the SUPERRRRRRRRR trailer of PAN INDIA Multi Language film #VikrantRona ..

@KicchaSudeep will ROCKKKKK

Karthik Gowda: This is Just WoW! Brilliant in every aspect. V r transported to a whole new world ! Just 35 more days for witnessing this extravaganza !

Riteish Deshmukh: Wow! Wow! Wowwwwww ! This is truly a cinematic treat. My dearest

@KicchaSudeep I can't tell you how proud I am of you. You have raised the bar higher for excellence in cinema.

@YouTube what a trailer

@KicchaSudeep sir your an Asset to Indian cinema ❤️

@anupsbhandari what an attempt my best wishes to whole team

@AJANEESHB, Shivu Art Dir & Manju sir proud of You guys

Dhananjaya: The wonderful #VikrantRona is here. Can't wait to witness him in theatres in 3D.

Jani Master: The Real Game begins now

Get ready to experience the never before thrills & chills

Akul Balaji: @KicchaSudeep bro , the trailer is out of this world ! #vikranthrona has truly arrived and in style #vikranthronatrailer

Arya: This looks huge and crazy brother

@KicchaSudeep sir in top form Congratulations to the team in advance

#VikrantRonaTrailer is a technical brilliance all excited to see it in 3D.

@KicchaSudeep sir at his very best

Best wishes to @JackManjunath sir

Darling Krishna: #VikrantRona trailer is just Wowww!!!

@KicchaSudeep sir looking at you in the trailer i am falling short of words..

Very proud of your work... This is next level film making.. big congratulations to the entire team

: Wooohoooo...supeeerrrr I saaayyyy...cant wait...all the best baba...

Nikhil Kumar: Wishing our

@KicchaSudeep sir All the very Best

#VikrantRonatrailer visuals & Making Next Level !

#VikrantRona Releases world wide On July 28

Rakshit Shetty: Have always been an ardent admirer of

@KicchaSudeep sir's skills as an actor. #VikrantRona is going to be yet another feather in the cap. Big congratulations on the great response to the trailer and the upcoming release, team