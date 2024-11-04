Vikrant, Raashii, Ridhi promote 'The Sabarmati Report' on 'Kumkum Bhagya'

Actors Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna were seen on the sets of the popular television show "Kumkum Bhagya" as they are promoting their upcoming film "The Sabarmati Report."

Ridhi wore an all-black outfit with ankle length peep toe heels. Vikrant looked dapper as he wore denim on denim paired with an olive shirt. Raashii chose to flaunt her "desi" side as sported a mustard with white embroidered Indian wear. Before heading in, Raashii joined her hands and thanked the shutterbugs.

"The Sabarmati Report" is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. The film recounts the tragic events of February 27, 2002, when a devastating fire broke out on the Sabarmati Express, resulting in the deaths of 59 pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya.

It marks Massey's first on-screen collaboration with both Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.The film is set to release in theatres on November 15.

"Kumkum Bhagya" is a drama TV soap produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. It premiered in April 2014. The show formerly starred Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. Currently, it stars Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, Rachi Sharma and Abrar Qazi.

One of the longest running Indian television soap opera, the concept of "Kumkum Bhagya" was originally based on Jane Austen's novel Sense and Sensibility.

TV czarina Ektaa Kapoor is set to bring back the legendary song "Ram Ram" from her popular TV series "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" in her forthcoming film "The Sabarmati Report."

The song has been reimagined and given a new title, "Raja Ram" This revamped track beautifully merges the cherished memories of the original with a contemporary cinematic flair.

The makers shared the teaser for the song on their social media handles, writing, "This Diwali, Truth will prevail!" The film's teaser was recently released and it hinted at the revelation of long-hidden truths surrounding the incident.

In the upcoming film, Vikrant will be seen as a bold journalist dedicated to uncovering the truth, while Raashii Khanna will play his fellow reporter. Ridhi's role is of a seasoned anchor.

