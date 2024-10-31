Television's favourite and famous couples, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, have often served major marriage goals. The duo are seen at various places and events with recent Diwali parties in the city.

The couple was spotted at most Diwali bashes dressed in their festive best. However, the couple who have been married for over five years are often been quizzed about parenthood. Fans are waiting with bated breath for the announcement of Divyanka and Vivek's child. The couple have time and again mentioned that they do want a child, but when, it's not sure.

At the Diwali bash, Divyanaka's recent appearance grabbed headlines and fans were of the view that the actor is pregnant and is hiding her baby bump.

At Sandeep Sikand's bash, Divyanka and her husband, Vivek, were spotted dressed in ethnic wear. Divyanka opted for a bottle green-hued velvet kurta with golden detailing and she paired it with a mustard yellow-toned patiala and dupatta. Vivek wore a maroon-hued kurta pyjama set and paired it with black shoes.

Divyanka hiding her belly sparks pregnancy rumours

However, netizens noticed Divyanka trying to hide her belly with the dupatta and believed could be a baby bump.

Several videos and pictures of Divyanaka were shared on social media that show the actor's candid moment with her husband Vivek.

"Is Divyanka pregnant?" a fan asked.

"Mam, you are pregnant", mentioned a comment.

While another penned, "Divyanka pregnant hain shayad."

A user said, "She looks pregnant."

Another user commented, "She looks pregnant totally."