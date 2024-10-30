Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan is currently dating Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni. The couple are very open about their relationship and are often papped attending events. Despite Sussanne's divorce, Hrithik attends most of the get-together along with his current girlfriend Saba Azad. Recently, on October 26th, on Sussanne Khan's birthday, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad and Arslan Goni, along with Hrithik, Sussanne kids, attended her birthday party.

Several videos and pictures from Sussanne's birthday bash were surfaced on social media.

On Tuesday, Sussanne attended Anshul Gard and Amul Mohan's Diwali bash with beau Arslan Goni.

However, in an unfortunate event, she tripped and supposedly hurt her leg as she had worn high heels.

For the bash, Sussanne Khan wore a gorgeous green sharara set, and Arslan opted for a yellow kurta. After posing for paps, the duo headed towards the entrance. As she was climbing the stars, Sussanne's footwear seemingly got stuck in her sharara, and she tripped on the stairs which led to twisting her ankle.

Netizens didn't sympathise with Sussanne Khan, infact, they were of the view that she is drunk and that could be the reason why she tripped.

Personal life

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan married in 2000, and in 2014, they parted ways. The couple have now found love in different partners.