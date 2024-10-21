On Sunday evening, Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur celebrated Karwa Chauth at their residence. The 12th Fail actor took to Instagram to share moments from the celebration and while it did look like an intimate affair, one could tell that it was entrenched in romance. Vikrant captioned the series of pictures as 'Ghar' which translates to 'Home' in English.

The post has taken social media by storm and for all the right reasons. While the first picture shows Sheetal performing the ritual of looking at her husband through a sieve on a moonlit night, the second picture shows her bending down and touching Vikrant's feet.

However, it is the third picture amongst the carousel that the netizens have gone on to declare as their favourite. That is because the actor can be seen touching his wife's feet in the pic.

This post, especially the third picture, has garnered a lot of appreciation from a lot of people including popular actor/comedian Sumona Chakravarti, who commented saying, "3rd Picture - best."

On the other hand, actress Shanvi Srivastava could not help but comment with red heart emojis on the post. Not just celebrities but their fans too were ecstatic seeing the post. For instance, a fan of the talented couple commented, "Huge respect for you sir" while another wrote, "The happiness on your face with her."

Coming to their sartorial choices for Karwa Chauth, Sheetal was seen looking absolutely magnificent in a fuschia pink saree, which she had beautifully paired with a brocade blouse of a lighter pink shade. She further accessorised the look with chunky golden jhumkas and pink glass bangles which complemented her look incredibly well. In terms of makeup, she kept it minimal and to beat the heat, had her hair up in a bun. On the other hand, Vikrant was seen in a simple white kurta set that he amped up with a traditional brown sleeveless jacket.

Vikrant and Sheetal, who started dating in 2015, were blessed with a baby boy earlier this year- a news that they shared with the world very happily through their social media accounts. The couple shared screenspace in a series called 'Broken But Beautiful. The actor was last seen in OTT hits like Sector 36 and 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba.'