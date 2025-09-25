Vikrant Massey has replaced Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2. This marks Vikrant's first association with Dharma Productions. The actor, who recently won the National Award for Best Actor in 12th Fail, has confirmed the news. Ever since the fall-out between Kartik and Karan Johar, people were left wondering who would replace the actor in the film.

And it turns out Vikrant Massey has been brought on board for the much-awaited sequel to the franchise. The actor would be sharing the screen space with Lakshya who has been winning praise for his performance in 'The Bads of Bollywood'. Vikrant has now said in an interview that the news of him being in the film was already out, but he was not talking about it.

Vikrant bags Dostana 2

"You will see me doing that soon. I think this news is already out. I don't know why I'm not talking. I'm doing Dostana 2. I'm doing my first Dharma movie," he told Timesnownews. He also added how people would finally get to see him in good clothes at exotic locales.

"Usme you will see me wearing good designer clothes. Karan (Johar) sir will make sure that I have wear good clothes and I wear those fancy sunglasses. Shooting somewhere in Europe," he added.

Who's the actress?

However, when it comes to the female lead, Massey refused to divulge the name. He added that there would be a big announcement for that too. "I think wo main nahi bolunga. Wo Karan sir hi bolenge toh behtar hai. Uski bhi toh badi announcement hai (I won't reveal that, Karan sir will say as it is a big announcement)," he said.

Vikrant also added that he could confirm that Lakshya is a part of the movie but would not reveal the actress' name. Vikrant had taken to social media to express his gratitude on winning the National Award. He wrote, "I've been thinking since yesterday how to thank you and I'm still unable to. So hopefully a simple thank you from the bottom heart would suffice. I'm grateful beyond words for your continued support in my journey. Thank you, thank you, thank you each one of you. This dreamlike life is only because of you."