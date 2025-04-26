Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, last seen in The Sabarmati Report, made headlines in December 2024 when he announced a break from films post-2025. He shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, but days later, clarified that his words were misconstrued. He confirmed he wasn't quitting the industry or taking a break, and soon resumed work on his ongoing projects.

Now, Vikrant is set to portray spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in an upcoming biopic titled White. Backed by Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain, and directed by Montoo Bassi, the film will chronicle Shankar's crucial role in ending Colombia's 52-year civil war.

According to Pinkvilla, pre-production is underway in Colombia, with plans to bring in an international cast and crew from Los Angeles to ensure authenticity. A source told the outlet, "Vikrant Massey will play Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in this global thriller, which begins shooting in July. Preparations are in full swing."

Vikrant's White is expected to go on floors by July 2025 for a 2026 theatrical release.

The trilingual film will be shot in Hindi, English, and Spanish, is set to roll in July 2025 and hit screens in 2026. However, the announcement sparked buzz online, with netizens recalling his earlier statement about stepping away from films.

"Didn't this guy quit films?" wrote one user.

"Now he's just doing propaganda movies," commented another.

A third added, "Why say you're retiring and then sign back-to-back films? Looks like a publicity stunt."