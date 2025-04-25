In the wake of the horrifying and gut-wrenching Pahalgam attack, no one, not even the makers, anticipated that Ground Zero's release would feel so timely and eye-opening.

Starring Emraan Hashmi, Ground Zero is a chilling revisitation into the valley of death. Released in theaters on April 25, the film is inspired by real events between 2001 and 2003 and is based on the life of BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey.

Ground Zero isn't much of an extraordinary story but it's a reality on the face about Kashmir! Must say, Excel Entertainment has produced something incredibly timely and relevant. It’s the kind of film that makes you stop and think!#GroundZero pic.twitter.com/M3qXSoIoO3 — Lokesh Chandra ⚡️ (@socialloki) April 25, 2025

Set in Kashmir, Ground Zero talks about Narendra Dubey (Emraan Hashmi), a BSF officer, as he embarks on a mission to capture Ghazi Baba, the mastermind behind the 2001 Parliament attack. Amidst growing terror attacks, Ghazi forms a "Pistol Gang" of radicalised college boys targeting army officers. The film focuses on Dubey's relentless pursuit to stop Ghazi and bring him to justice.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero offers a gripping portrayal of sacrifice, patriotism, and the cost of war.

Needless to say, the film marks a career-best performance by Emraan Hashmi.

You don’t watch #GroundZero.

You feel it—deep in your bones.

Every scene, every silence, every sacrifice speaks volumes.

Respect to our real-life heroes. #AbPraharHoga — Arpita Shaiva (@arpispeaks) April 25, 2025

The film has been praised for its realistic portrayal and for the way Emraan Hashmi carries the narrative on his shoulders, delivering a commanding lead performance.

A user wrote, "Ground Zero feels different, in the best way. It's rooted in reality, and you can feel that honesty throughout. Emraan Hashmi gives a powerful performance, and Excel Entertainment nailed the tone. It's the kind of film that stays with you long after it ends."

The next one mentioned, "I have never seen such realistic situations of Kashmir on the screen before! Ground Zero is one film that speaks aloud the reality! This is what makes it a must-watch for everyone! @emraanhashmi is terrific in his role. #GroundZero."

#GroundZero goes beyond explosions and uniforms—it hits your soul. The emotions are raw, the pain is real, and the message is loud: “Pehredaari bahut ho gayi... ab hoga prahaar.” Watch this one with your heart. It’s unforgettable. #EmraanHashmi pic.twitter.com/jYgywLhxq5 — ʀǟʋǟռ ?? (@Ravan_x1210) April 25, 2025

The third one said, "Ground Zero isn't much of an extraordinary story, but it's a reality on the face about Kashmir! Must say, Excel Entertainment has produced something incredibly timely and relevant. It's the kind of film that makes you stop and think!"

The fourth one mentioned, "I wholeheartedly recommend Ground Zero to everyone. It's a cinematic spectacle, it's about reality. An honest portrayal of Kashmir as it is. This film matters, and it deserves to be seen."

Given the current situation in Kashmir, the story is bound to resonate deeply with the audience.