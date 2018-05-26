The makers of Saamy Square, which is popularly known as Saamy 2, have postponed the release of its trailer following the death of 13 Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. The producers want to show solidarity with the people, who have been against the expansion of Vedanta's Sterlite Industrial Plant.

Producer Shibu Thameens announced the news on Twitter and wrote, "It's not the time for celebration,so with all your permission ( #Saamy Lovers and #Chiyaan fans ) we are postponing our trailer launch..Will update,let's pray for the ppl who lost their lives, more over pray this kind of situation should not continue Nd never happen..#saamy2. [sic]"

The makers had launched the motion poster of Vikram-starrer last week in which they announced the release date of the film's trailer. The sudden decision to postpone the release has disappointed Vikram fans. The new date for its release is yet to be announced.

On May 22, police opened fire on Sterlite agitators. It all started when a huge crowd had gathered to mark the 100th day of protest against the expansion of UK-based Vedanta Resources' Copper plant in its Thoothukudi factory.

The protestors were denied permission to march toward the copper smelter plant after Section 144 of the IPC was enforced in the area following the Madras High Court's order. However, the cops opened fire when the mob resorted to violence.

Coming to Saamy Square, the movie is a sequel to Vikram's blockbuster Saamy. The second instalment is being made after a gap of 15 years. Trisha Krishnan had played the female lead in Saamy, while Keerthy Suresh romances Vikram in the second instalment. Prabhu, Bobby Simha, John Vijay and others are in the cast.

Shibu Thameens-funded movie, which is written and directed by Hari, is releasing on June 14.