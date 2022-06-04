The much-awaited Vikram is here, and it is rocking the theatres. The first-day collection figures are yet-to-be-revealed, however, trade pundits predict that Vikram has the potential to cross Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu in a matter of days. The film is likely to have the third-highest opening after Beast and Vallimai. Meanwhile, all eyes are now on the OTT release of the film.

According to reports, the streaming rights of Vikram have been grabbed by Disney Hotstar for a whopping 200 crore. The film is likely to make its OTT debut after completing its theatrical run. Since the movie has opened to positive reviews and a massive response from the audience, the OTT release date will be decided only after six to eight weeks. Check out What's Good, What's Bad from Viewers' Words here!

The film has an ensemble star cast that includes Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Chemban Vinod, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das and Shivani Narayanan are also part of the cast. Produced by Raajkamal Films banner and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the technical crew includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj and composer Anirudh Ravichander. Kamal Haasan plays the role of an ex-raw agent Vikram, which also has a nostalgic connection to his 1986 film. The actor has already revealed that the title is an homage to his 1986 film. Fahadh Faasil plays Amar, a private investigator and Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist Santhanam. Suriya too appears in a cameo role which gives way for a possible sequel.