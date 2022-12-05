Director and writer Vikram Bhatt, known for his films like 'Raaz', '1920', and more, took to his Instagram handle on Monday to share pictures of his daughter Krishna Bhatt's engagement. Bhatt shared candid pictures from the special day and wrote, "Engaged to get married."

Krishna got engaged to Vedant Sarda in an intimate ceremony. Sharing the pictures, Krishna wrote, "A monsoon romance that culminated in a winter engagement. Cannot wait to see an eternity of summer."

Amyra Dastur, Anita Hassanandani, Rahul Dev, Deepshikha Nagpal, Hina Khan, and many other celebrities wished the beautiful couple. Krishna was dressed in a yellow Indian outfit while Vedant was seen in an ivory look. In one of the pictures, the couple is seen flaunting their sparkly rings and smiling looking at each other.

For those unaware, Krishna is Vikram Bhatt's daughter from his first marriage with Aditi Bhatt. They got divorced in 1998. Vikram Bhatt in his caption dedicated a song to his daughter and wrote, "Engaged to get married!! And then I gave her away - in the words from the Fiddler on the Roof. Is this the little girl I carried? Is this the little boy at play? I don't remember growing older. When did they? When did she get to be a beauty? When did he grow to be so tall? Wasn't it yesterday when they were small?"

"Sunrise, sunset, Sunrise, sunset, Swiftly flow the days, Seedlings turn overnight to sunflowers, Blossoming even as we gaze, Sunrise, sunset, Sunrise, sunset, Swiftly fly the years, One season following another, Laiden with happiness and tears," Vikram Bhatt added.

Bhatt got married to art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni in September 2020. The father-daughter duo has worked together on a show called 'Sanak Ek Junoon', which was written by Bhatt and directed by Krishna.

Krishna has assisted her father in films like '1920', 'Mr X', 'Haunted' and 'Dangerous Ishhq'. In 2017, when Krishna turned director, she thanked her father and wrote, "Thank you, Papa, for teaching me that there will be a Friday when I will succeed and there will be a Friday when I will fail. But most importantly, I will have what dreams are made of – A Friday. This letter will be my Temple. I love you."