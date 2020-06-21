Television producer Vikas Gupta has shocked his fans after he spoke about how he had been suffering mental trauma ever since Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He also accused Priyank Sharma and Shilpa Shinde of hurting his sentiments in the past.

And Vikas Gupta has openly admitted that he is bisexual and had been in relationship with Parth and Priyank in the past.

"Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out," Vikas Gupta tweeted.

In his recent 53-minute long video, Vikas poured his heart out and said that he never molested or touched Parth inappropriately. I would like to tell you, Parth and Priyank have never been forcefully touched or done things because both don't mind being touched by boys," he said.

Vikas then went on to reveal that he was in relationship with Parth for almost 2 years. It was his first relationship. He never announced it publicly in the past fearing that it might affect Parth's career. They parted away after Parth filed police complaint against him of molesting him. However, Parth came to Vikas after 3 years and the latter forgave him.

After breaking up with Parth, Vikas then fell in love with Priyank. Speaking about being in relationship with Bigg Boss 11 contestant, he said, "Priyank Sharma was the boy I was in a relationship with. I and Priyank started out as really good friends but then it turned into something else. Priyank is a very complex and confused child."

He also thanked Karan Kundra and Ekta Kapoor for their support after his was not ready to accept his relationships. "I am thankful #karankundra for all these years even after knowing about my sexuality you chose to stand by me even though people would gossip about u too but you dint leave my side and was there like an older brother protecting me .M for making me realise it's okay And Ekta di for the only one who has been there no matter what and I will be there no matter what Gayu Maam Thanku for the call yesterday. This is what came out of it #Lostsouls I have a family . Thankyou for taking care of me," He wrote on Instagram.

