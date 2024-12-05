Vijender Gupta slams AAP govt for failure to curb crime, drug trade in Delhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, has criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for failing to curb criminal activities and drug trade in the national capital during a discussion on the city's law and order situation in the Assembly session.

Gupta on Wednesday alleged that the AAP government is shielding Rohingyas and drug traders, which has led to an increase in criminal activities in the city.

He said that when he raised the issue of the crores of rupees spent on Arvind Kejriwal's "Sheesh Mahal", his microphone was turned off, and he was not allowed to speak, according to a press statement from Office of LoP, Delhi Assembly.

Expressing his protest, Gupta accused the AAP government of being responsible for the rising crime in Delhi, alleging that it is trying to issue voter IDs to thousands of Rohingyas living illegally in Delhi using fake documents to include them in voter lists. These Rohingyas, he claimed, are involved in drug trade and other criminal activities, the statement added.

Gupta further accused the AAP government of stifling the opposition's voice, undermining democratic values, and deliberately avoiding discussions on public interest issues in the Assembly.

He said that the opposition's demands to discuss critical topics such as the "Sheesh Mahal," CAG reports, air pollution, education, health, and infrastructure were rejected.

Despite the issues being raised, the government refused to allow discussions. In protest, BJP legislators boycotted the Assembly session and staged demonstrations on the premises. The opposition legislators carried placards with slogans like "Delhi Sarkar Kangal, Sheesh Mahal me Kejriwal" to express their dissent, the statement said.

Gupta said that the AAP government has repeatedly proven that its priority is not public welfare but self-promotion.

He slammed the government for making lofty claims while ignoring ground realities, such as severe air pollution, broken roads, poor public transport, and unresolved issues with water and sewage.

He pointed out that pollution in Delhi has reached hazardous levels, but the government has failed to take concrete steps, including addressing stubble burning or improving public transport, the release mentioned.

He highlighted that the imposition of GRAP-IV has rendered two million workers unemployed, leaving their families in dire poverty without any financial assistance from the government.

Initiatives like smog towers and electric buses remain confined to paper. Several areas in Delhi lack access to clean water, yet the government is ignoring public grievances and indulging in political propaganda. When the opposition raises these issues, ruling party members disrupt Assembly proceedings, said the statement.

Gupta declared that he would not tolerate the government's dictatorship and negligence under any circumstances.

He vowed not to let the people of Delhi be betrayed, whether the issue is air pollution, deteriorating healthcare, or corruption.

He demanded accountability from the government on every issue and insisted on serious discussions on topics such as the CAG reports, air pollution, health, education, and infrastructure.

Gupta said that the opposition will not accept the government's arbitrary actions and will continue to voice its demands, the release noted.

(With inputs from IANS)