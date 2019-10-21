Colors Tamil successfully pulled off the two-day event to honour the women from television and film industry at Anna Centenary Library Auditorium, held on 19 and 20 October. The awards ceremony had the presence of some of the big names from both the industries. [Crawl down to see the photos]

The first day of the event (Nakshatra Awards) was dedicated to the television industry. However, it is the second day (Wonder Women Awards) which was graced by some of the big names from the Tamil film industry.

Who all attended the event?

Hot and happening actresses like Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sayyeshaa, Shruti Haasan, budding talents like Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nivetha Pethuraj, Dayana Erappa, Sridevi Ashok, veteran actresses like Meena, Bhanupriya, Suhasini, Sukanya, Sowkar Janaki, Ambika, KR Vijaya, Sacchu amma, Simran, Nadhiya, Laila, Latha and many were spotted at event.

Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha, his wife SA Chandrasekhar, Bigil creative producer Archana Kalpathi, filmmakers like Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, Atlee Kumar with his wife Priya, Gautham Menon, Ajith's Viswasam director Siruthai Siva, musician D Imman and choreographer Brinda added color to the awards ceremony.

The complete winners' list is not available at this stage, but Rashmika Mandanna received Youth Icon Award from Siruthai Siva, who is getting ready to direct Rajinikanth's next film. After winning the award, she wrote a thank-you note on Twitter and posted, "I couldn't finish my speech today - I wanted to say enoda movie innum release agala analum neenga elarume enaku nariya love tharinga. I hope I make you proud by debuting in Tamil soon. @galattadotcom @ColorsTvTamil rombo nandri Chennai unga anbu kaga I ♥ you Thank you ♥️. [sic]

Sayyessha won Dancing Sensation Award, Preetha Jayaraman won Best Cinematography Award, KR Vijaya got Lifetime Achievement Award, Costume Designer Poornima Ramaswamy got Best Costume and Styling Award in the event, hosted by RJ Vignesh and Kiki Vijay.