Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the good response that she received for her work in Vijay Devarakonda's recently-released Dear Comrade. With a couple of projects in her kitty, the actress is now ready to move on to her next project.

She has interesting movies in her kitty and continues to be approached by many big filmmakers, but the one project which fans want her to be part of is Vijay's Thalapathy 64. The Kirik Party girl is being quizzed about the film in every interview and she smartly avoided answering the questions till now.

She has revealed that there were talks with the makers of Thalapathy 64 and claimed that she is keen to work with Vijay. "I want to know about it too! I want to do the film. Look, it is not like I got an offer. There were discussions happening but later nobody got back to me only. So, do I want to do the film? Of course, yes, because I grew up watching the man's work. I'd love to be a part of his film," a daily quotes her as saying.

There have been lots of rumours about Rashmika Mandanna signing Vijay 64. With her confirmation, it is clear that the actress is not on board yet. Speculations had claimed that Raashi Khanna was also part of the action thriller, but she too is yet to react to reports.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing. Xavier Britto is funding the project, which will take off in September. Anirudh Ravichander is said to be scoring the music.