After the first look and title of Ajith's 59th movie, Nerkonda Paarvai, revealed, the fans of Vijay are now expecting the same from the makers of his upcoming movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 63.

The makers of Nerkonda Paarvai unveiled the first look without hype on Monday evening, 4 March. It took the audience and fans of Ajith by a surprise. Soon the fans of Vijay started asking Archana Kalapathi, CEO of AGS Cinemas which is funding Vijay's Thalapathy 63, about their plans.

Surprisingly, a few days ago, Archana Kalapathi had revealed about her meeting with publicity designer Gopi Prasanna. "This is one of my all time favourite #Vijay Sir posters designed by the super talented @gopiprasannaa that I have in my office. Hopefully will have another poster with our banner very very soon #Thalapathy63 #Ags . [sic]"

He thanked her comments by tweeting, "Thank you @archanakalpathi . Am also eagerly waiting to see the posters . [sic]"

Their conversation was taken as indication by the fans that the first look would be released soon. The makers are yet to reveal their plans on the title and first look release.

Thalalapathy 63 is said to be a sports drama directed by Atlee Kumar. Nayanthara is the female lead in the film, which will hit the screens on Diwali.

The shooting of the Tamil flick is happening at Binny Mills. However, there are many fan-made first look posters are doing rounds. The fans of Vijay have come up with beautiful posters using their imaginations. Some of those can be seen below: