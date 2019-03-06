A picture of Suriya taking a selfie with SA Chandrasekar and Shobha, parents of Thalapathy Vijay, has gone viral. Reportedly, the picture was taken at a function held recently.

As per the buzz, Thalapathy's parents and Suriya came face-to-face at the daughter's wedding of Vijay's personal assistant Rajendran. This become is now being widely circulated on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms.

The picture also sends a message to the fans of both the stars, who fight on social media sites over petty reasons. It may be recalled that a few weeks ago, a photo of Rajinikanth with Shobha Chandarasekar at a wedding had gone viral.

Suriya and Thalapathy's friendship dates back to their college days as they completed their studied together at Loyola college in Chennai. Time and again, the actors have said that they are good friends even after becoming stars in their own rights.

To recall one incident, Suriya had met a physically-challenged fan of Vijay in Kerala who requested him to present a special portfolio of Thalapathy. The Ghajini star has obliged to his request and send it to the Thuppakki star upon returning to Chennai.

It is interesting to note that Suriya made his debut in Vijay's Nerrukku Ner in 1997.