Rakul Preet Singh, who is gearing up for the release of her Tamil movie Dev, has said good words about Thalapathy Vijay. She has also expressed her desire to work with the Sarkar star.

In an interview, she was asked to name one actor with whom she is waiting to work with and she immediately took the name of Thalapathy. "I love his dance, I love his performance.... he is evergreen from his first film to now," she said.

Rakul Preet Singh added, "He looks the same and I really want to work with him. Is everybody listening?" In the same interview, the actress confessed that she is a fan of Nayanthara for choosing brilliant scripts, one after the other, while balancing between commercial and woman-centric projects.

It has to be noted that both Vijay and Nayanthara are working in Atlee Kumar's next movie. It is rumoured that the script has the scope for multiple heroines. Hence, her fans hope that she would be considered for the flick, produced by AGS Entertainment.

When asked to choose the one project between SS Rajamouli and Shankar if their offers come at the same time, Rakul said that getting offers is a "big deal" and she is willing to work around the clock if at all she gets their movies.

On asking to reveal the movies that she watched in the recent times, Rakul claimed to have enjoyed Rajinikanth's Petta and 2.0.

Coming to her latest movie dev, Rakul Preet Singh has paired up with Karthi in Rajath Ravishankar-directorial flick. It is an action adventure romantic thriller road film. It will hit the screens on 14 February.