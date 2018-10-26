Thalapathy Vijay's market has gone from strength to strength in the US. His movies have consistently raised the bars in terms of business and this has possibly given confidence for the distributors to give biggest release for the actor's next movie Sarkar in the North America.
Sarkar is releasing in two languages – Tamil and Telugu – in the US and distributed by Narmadha Travels and Kollywood Movies USA. The distributors have released the first set of theatres where they have listed over 160 screens across the country.
The next set of theatres will be released in a few days. Vijay's previous movie was released in over 150 screens and looking at the current trends, Sarkar would easily get 225+ screens in North America.
The distributors have planned for grand premieres across the country on 5 November, a day before the film's release in India. It may be recalled that Vijay's Mersal had premieres in 127 locations and had earned $343,086.00 from the special shows.
Thalapathy's market consistently grown in the US and today he commands sizeable fan following among both Tamil and Telugu communities. His Mersal had grossed $1,830,866 in its lifetime and is in the fourth place among the highest-grossing Tamil films in the US after Rajinikanth's Kabali ($4,585,808), Enthiran (2,021,465) and Kaala ($1,888,067).
Below, find the highest-grossing Vijay's movies in the US:
Mersal: $1,830,866
Theri: $1,128,975
Kaththi: $624,591
Thuppakki: $510,753
Nanban: $489,211
Puli: $422,779
Bairavaa: $259,189
Thalaivaa: $257,000
Jilla: $230,221
Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss-directorial movie, which has Keerthy Suresh in the female lead, has bagged 'U/A' certificate from the regional censor board.
The wait is over! Here is the first round of theaters for #Sarkar in US. This is for Tamil only and we will be adding even more as we move closer to release. Telugu list will be published in a day or two. Biggest release for #Thalapathy in US. Follow us for exclusive updates pic.twitter.com/vlW3R3r0wg— Kollywood Movies USA (@sarkarinusa) October 25, 2018