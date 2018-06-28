Diwali clash at the box office is likely to be a two-way battle between Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar and Suriya's NGK as Ajith's Viswasam has backed out of the race.

The makers of Sarkar and NSK have consistently maintained that their movies will be out during the festival of lights. Now, the movies are progressing towards hitting the screens on time.

On the other hand, the buzz says that Viswasam will not be releasing during the same time and the makers have reportedly changed their plans.

Now, the makers of Ajith's Viswasam are eyeing Pongal season for its release. The delay in the shooting due to the 48-day Kollywood strike is said to be the major release behind the makers pushing the film's release.

Diwali is a big season for Kollywood as the footfalls in theatres will see a massive increase. Movies released during this season will enjoy a better opening at the box office than during the normal season. Hence, filmmakers eye the season for its release and distributor book theatres well in advance.

Vijay's movies like Mersal, Thuppakki, Kaththi and Ajith's Vedalam are some of the movies that set the box office on fire during Diwali seasons.

Coming back to NGK vs Sarkar clash, after a gap of seven years, the movies of Vijay and Suriya are locking horns at the box office. The competition will be from getting better screens to seeing the light of the day in a maximum number of theatres.

There will be a tough competition to get screens for its release outside the state like Karnataka, Kerala and foreign countries like the US and Malaysia.

Thalapathy's Sarkar is an action thriller which tells the story of an NRI, who fights against the corrupt system in the country. The AR Murugadoss' directorial has Keerthy Suresh in the female lead. Whereas Selvaraghavan's NGK is a political drama which has Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh in the female leads.