Vijay's 'Quit Pannuda' lyrical video from Master to be Independence Day treat

The team Master has planned a treat for the fans of Vijay on the occasion of Independence Day. Well, the makers are set to release yet another lyrical video from the upcoming Tamil film, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The Master album consists of eight tracks. The first single 'Kutty Kadhai' was unveiled on 14 February to coincide with Valentine's Day celebration. It was followed by 'Vaathi Coming' which was released on 10 March.

The third track 'Vaathi Raid' was launched by the team on 14 March and the complete album was released a day later at the music-release function of the movie. Keeping the film's release on 9 April in mind, the team had planned carried out the promotional plans.

However, the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic changed the release plans of the Vijay-starrer.

Independence Day Treat

Now, the makers have reportedly decided to release the lyrical video of 'Quit Pannuda' on 15 August. It is penned by Vignesh Shivan for which Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music. The film has got clearance from the censor board, say reports.

Reportedly, Master deals with drug menace. Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist in the movie and Malavika Mohanan is playing the female lead. Andrea Jeremiah will be seen in an important role.

Ramya Subramanian, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar, Dheena, Sanjeev, Srinath, Sriman, Sunil Reddy and others are in the supporting cast. The film has Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing.

