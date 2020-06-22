There have been rumours of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, hottest celebrities in K-town, being affected by Covid-19. The crazy speculations were being spread on social media sites.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have probably gone through plenty of rumours in their lives, but this had crossed all the limits. Yet, the couple has quashed the speculations in style.

Vignesh Shivan's Message

Using the FaceApp filters, they have come up with a cute video in which they are acting to famous Baby Shark song. Vignesh Shivan has shared the video and captioned it, "And .., that's how we see the news about us, the corona and the imagination of all the press & social media sweethearts

Anyways! To our well-wishers

We are happy healthy and God has blessed us with enough strength & happiness to see all you jokers and your jokes ! God bless ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️[sic]

Marriage on the Cards?

Coming to their relationship, speculations were rife that they were supposed to tie the knot in December 2019, but it was postponed for some reasons. The latest rumours indicate that they might get hitched once the situation, from this lockdown due to coronavirus, returns to normalcy.

Tamil Nadu is one of the worst-hit states in India in terms of Covid-19 cases and deaths. The coronavirus cases is inching towards 60,000.

On the professional front, Nayanthara is busy with Mookuthi Amman, directed by RJ Balaji. Her next big project is Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, which is scheduled for release for Pongal 2021. She is also part of her beau's next directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in which Samantha Akkineni is playing an important character.