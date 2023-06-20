Actor Vijay honoured the toppers of the 10th and 12th state public examinations in a massive event organised in Chennai. Political analysts have been keenly following the actor's every move and it looks like such events are laying a strong foundation for his political entry. Interestingly, while addressing a massive gathering of students, the actor spoke about the importance of education and critical thinking. While remaining silent on his political entry, the actor advised students to read about rational leaders like Ambedkar, Periya and Kamaraj. "Education is not just about textbooks, read and learn as much as you can. Take the good, and leave the rest. I think this is the message I have for you to take home for you," he said.

Taking a sly dig at the current scenario in the state, he requested students to ask their parents to refrain from cash for votes and follow the ethical voting process. "I strongly believe it will work if you try it. Your education gains a purpose only when you can do such things," he said. Addressing the students as voters of tomorrow, he said, "Rs 1,000 per vote means that if there are about 1.5 lakh voters in a constituency, a candidate is paying Rs 15 crore to buy votes. How much money would he have earned to bribe Rs 15 crore to voters then?"

The hush and buzz around Vijay's politics is around for years now. There is a rumour that the actor will officially announce his political entry during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and will contest in the 2026 state elections. Following MGR's footsteps, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, which manages the star's social activities, will likely be turned into his political party. Interestingly, during the recent rural local body elections, more than 100 members from the Iyakkam contested and won seats independently.

The Thuppakki actor's political dream started in 2009 when his father SA Chandrasekhar prompted him as the future CM of the state. However, Vijay has shown reluctance in his father's decision then. Sources also say that the vacuum in Tamil Nadu politics due to the split in ADMK is the key catalyst for the actor's decision. Once a DMK sympathiser, it looks like Vijay is all set for his new role now!