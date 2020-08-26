Atharvaa's younger brother Akash Murali has tied the knot with Sneha Britto, daughter of Xavier Britto, producer of upcoming Tamil movie Master. Their wedding was performed at a resort on the outskirts on Chennai on 24 August.

The pictures of their marriage ceremony have now gone viral on social media site. Going by the photos, it looks like the couple had a white wedding. It seems like they had a low-key event considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Akash Murali, son of late actor Murali, and Sneha Britto, niece of Thalapathy Vijay, did their higher education in Singapore. Their initial friendship gradually turned into love, but their families had reportedly opposed the relationship since they both belonged to different religions. Finally, the couple convinced the elders and sought approval for their wedding.

Akash Murali and Sneha Britto had their engagement in December 2019 at the Leela Palace in Chennai.

Akash Murali, son of late actor Murali, is prepping up for his debut in his films and owns a restaurant. Sneha Britto is also into hotel industry and runs educational institutions.

Sneha Britto is the granddaughter of filmmaker-actor SA Chandrasekhar. Her father Xavier Britto-produced Master, which has Vijay, Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in leads, is ready for release and the latest buzz is that it would be out for Pongal 2021.