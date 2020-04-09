If the country was not locked down as part of a measure to prevent the spread of Coronavirus aka Covid-19, Vijay's Master would have hit the screens worldwide on Thursday, 9 April. The fans of Thalapathy are sharing their disappointment on social media since last evening.

New Poster:

Apparently, in an attempt to make up for the disappoinment, the makers of Master have released a poster. Jagadish, Vijay's manager and one of the producers of the film, shared a promotional material and wrote, "We as well go through the same emotion, missing #Master on big screen. The excitement and celebrations of FDFS aren't shattered, it is just delayed. We all shall stay safe and celebrate our 'Mass'ter soon. #DontWorryMapi #StaySafe. [sic]"

Vijay is quietly sitting in the poster. He seems like lost in a serious thought or worried about something. The promotional material draws the viewers' attention with the words written on it. ' Lockdown shouldn't knock down our spirits! Master will meet you soon..."

The mood of the Vijay fans have been lifted by this poster not just because of the words, but with the announcement that the film will hit the screens, soon.

Lockdown:

Narendra Modi's NDA government announced country-wide lockdown for 21 days will come an end on 14 April, the day crores of Tamilians celebrate Tamil New Year. However, there is a possibility of its extension, considering Tamil Nadu is at number 2 in terms of reported cases among all states and union territories in India.

A total of 738 cases has been reported in the state.

Coming back to Master, the Lokesh Kanagaraj is now expected to release in May or June. The crime thriller has Vijay Sethupathi in the role of antagonist and Malavika Mohanan in the female lead.