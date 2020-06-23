Malavika Mohanan has reportedly rejected an offer from Tollywood, recently. She has apparently become choosy after she was roped in for the upcoming film Master with Vijay.

Going by the reports, Malavika Mohanan has been getting plenty of offers, of late. Now, the latest buzz is that she has bagged a Bollywood project. She has been approached by Ravi Udyawar of Sridevi Kapoor's Mom fame for his upcoming Hindi flick.

Malavika to Pair up with Siddhant Chaturvedi

She will be pairing up with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Malavika Mohanan is said to be having a powerful role which will have lots of action sequences to perform. More details are awaited about the project.

Siddhant Chaturvedi has undergone a special boxing and other martial arts training for the film. Farhan Akhtar is writing the script for the Hindi flick. "Siddhant's date diary has gone awry due to the lockdown and will have to reschedule all his films. Out of three films he has in hands, debutant director Varun V Sharma's Bunty Aur Babli 2 is almost completed and has only a song remaining which will be shot in a few weeks at Yash Raj Studios keeping safety measures in place.

Shakun's Dharma production is expected to roll once normalcy returns and will be filmed in one go. Since Siddhant's action film will be mounted on a large scale with most outdoor sequences outside of India, it's expected to get off the ground only after shootings in foreign is allowed. Although the makers haven't locked a timeline, they are expecting to start it in December or January 2021," a source was quoted as saying by a tabloid over his packed shooting schedules.

On the other hand, Malavika Mohanan has turned down the offer to work with Ravi Teja. Her next movie Master with Vijay is likely to hit the screens for Diwali 2020.