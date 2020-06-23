Malavika Mohanan has opened up on her first meeting with her Master co-star Vijay, who turned 46 on Monday, 22 June. The actress met Thalapathy on the 'muhurat' day of their upcoming movie, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The Petta actress has stated that she was nervous and excited to meet Vijay, but she did not get the opportunity to interact with him. At that moment, Malavika Mohanan did not imagine that he would become an important person in her life in six months.

Malavika Mohanan Praises Vijay

Talking about his character, the 26-year old claims that Vijay is "adventurous", "impulsive" and always tries to keep people around him happy. Malavika Mohanan has highlighted his positive nature.

The actress revealed all these qualities of Vijay in her Instagram message on the actor's birthday. Check out her message below:

This was the first day I met Vijay Sir, the day we had our pooja for 'Master'. I was excited, nervous, and a little intimidated around him. We hardly got a chance to speak that day.

Little did I know that 6 months down the line he would become such an important part of my life. Adventurous, impulsive in the most fun ways possible, always up to trying new whacked out things, protective, caring, giving, lover of 'thayir sadam', amazing 4am friend except that he sleeps early(), the one who will point out the positive side to every situation..even if there's an apocalypse happening He's a man of few words, but never have I seen anyone who sticks to the words he's uttered and the promises he's made as mindfully as he does. Happy Birthday to the kind of man they don't make anymore ♥️ Happy happy Birthday, Mr.Thalapathy.

#MasterOfAll.

Master

Coming back to her movie Master, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial is delayed due to the lockdown. There is no clarity on its release, but the fans of Vijay hope that the flick will light the screens for Diwali in November.

It is a crime thriller in which Vijay will be seen in the role of a professor.