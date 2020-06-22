The fans of Vijay have set the Twitter on fire on the occasion of his birthday. They are trending the topic with the hash tag - #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay – as the actor, who is known as Thalapathy among his fans, turns 46 on Monday, 22 June.

The crazy fans are not just wishing Vijay, but sharing his pictures and videos. What has doubled the celebration is celebrities sending their wishes to the Thalapathy on the social media site.

Sivakarthikeyan, Kajal Aggarwal, Malavika Mohanan, Arya, Archana Kalpathi, Prasanna and many others have wished Vijay on his special day. Check out their wishes below:

Jiiva: Happy birthday @actorvijay anna! lots of love all the way! #thalapathyfans #master #imwaiting

Kajal Aggarwal: Happiest birthday #ThalapathyVijay Star-struckSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes have a fabulous one!!! @actorvijay #THALAPATHYBday Red heart

D.IMMAN: Hearty birthday wishes Thalapathy @actorvijay Anna! God be with you!

Prasanna: Happy birthday @actorvijay loads of love from me, along with millions of your fans. #THALAPATHYBday

Archana Kalpathi: #Master Thank you @Dir_Lokesh We are all waiting for this to set the box office on #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay Happy Birthday Vijay Sir. Hope this year brings you great health, loads of happiness and blockbuster success for #Master FireFireFire Master #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay

Arya: Happy birthday @actorvijay Have a fantastic year ahead

God #HappyBirthdayThalapathy

G.V.Prakash Kumar: Happy bday dear @actorvijay anna ... have a great healthy year ahead ...

atlee: Ennoda Anna...Ennoda thalapathy....Love him more than me ,respect him ,owe him a lot & without u am nothing naa love u na Wish u many more happy returns of the day na #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar: Happppyyy birthdaaayyy to our #thalapathy.... #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay may you continue to grow from strength to strength.. and live a lonnnggggg life..continue to entertain us..our love for you will only grow..god bless you thalapathhhthyyyy..have an awesome safe bdayyyy

@actorvijay

Harish Kalyan: Happy birthday to the #Master of tamil cinema our one & only #Thalapathy

@actorvijay sir !! Lots of love & adoration from ur fan , Harish !! #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay

Lokesh Kanagaraj: Happy birthday @actorvijay anna Smiling face with smiling eyes #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay

GK Vishnu: Many more happy returns of the day @actorvijay na. Knowing you is the best part of my life na. Love you nd forever grateful to you na. #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay

malavika mohanan: To the coolest and most fun co-star I've had the pleasure of working with Heart suit Happy Birthday @actorvijay sir! #hbdthalapathyvijay

Anirudh Ravichander: Happy birthday dearest Thalapathy @actorvijay sir! Can't wait for the master blast

#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay

Mohan Raja: Happy Birthday Thalapathy @actorvijay Wishing U Multifolds of Happiness Success Peace n Fame, On this wonderful day #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay

Vivek Lyricist: As the aura around this man grows and grows.. I wonder how he is unaffected by all the madnesss and has grown in to this massive star.

Here's wishing the #Master Blaster of entertainment a Happy BDay ,loads of happiness n good health #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay.

Meanwhile, Vijay's Master has been indefinetly postponed due to the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial was scheduled for release in April 2020.