SA Chandrasekhar has reacted to the reports of a rift with his son Vijay following the latter filing a case against the former and nine others preventing them from misusing his name in politics.

Every Family has Issues

Speaking with the media, SA Chandrasekhar confirmed that the father and son have differences and defended that every family has a problem. A father and son in every house will have clashes and they reunite later.

He added about YouTube channels making baseless claims about their familial issues and SA Chandrasekhar is happy because the channel is making money using his son's name.

What Made Vijay Angry?

It was all started after SA Chandrasekhar had a meeting with the fans club member of actor Vijay recently and took the decision to contest as independent candidates in the local body election.

Vijay was upset over the development which occurred without his consent. Hence, the actor filed a case against 11 people including his parents to prevent them from conducting political meetings using his name. He moved a civil suit in a Chennai court seeking an injunction on these 11 individuals.

"I don't have any connection directly or indirectly with the political statements that my father has issued. I'm not bound to follow my father's political aspirations. I request my fans not to join the party that my father has started. If anyone tries to misuse my name, photo, or my fan clubs for their political aspirations, I will take necessary actions against them'', The Times of India quotes Vijay as saying in official statement.

As per the reports, his father SA Chandrasekhar had registered a political party (Vijay Makkal Iyakkam) in Vijay's name in 2020. The actor had then cleared that he has no connection with the party.

The case is likely to come up for a hearing on 27 September.