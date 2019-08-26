Ajith and Vijay might be considered as rivals by media and their fans, but the actors have always maintained mutual admiration and respect for each other. It becomes true again after Thalapathy's father SA Chandrasekhar spoke high about Thala's latest movie Nerkonda Paarvai.

In an interview, SA Chandrasekhar has revealed that his wife-singer Shobha watches Ajith's movies 'first day first show' and she saw Nerkonda Paarvai before him. Talking about the film, the father of Vijay hailed Ajith for letting go his image to do a message-oriented movie.

According to SA Chandrasekhar, every actor should do a movie like Nerkonda Paarvai in his lifetime. Moving on to Ajith's previous movie Viswasam, the filmmaker said that he was into tears while watching the father-daughter sentiment.

In the same interview, SA Chandrasekhar recalls his wife Shobha serving food to Ajith during the making of his movie Rajavin Paravaiyile alongside Vijay.

Talking about Ajith and Vijay, he said that they are good friends and visit each other's home regularly. As the fans treat the actors like the gods, they get into fights whenever people say negative comments about them and he discourages it.

Ajith and Vijay fans, at every given opportunity, engage in fights for petty issues to prove that their icon is bigger than the other.

Meanwhile, Nerkonda Paarvai has entered its third week run in theatres. This week, the movie is expected to make for Prabhas' Saaho, which will hit the screens on 30 August in 550 screens in Tamil Nadu.

So far, Nerkonda Paarvai has made a good collection at the worldwide box office. The H Vinoth-directorial movie is about the misogyny in the patriarchal society, which tries to clip the wings of women by having different standards for men and women to judge their characters.