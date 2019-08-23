Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai has reportedly become a profitable venture for the producers and distributors of the movie. The Kollywood film has done exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu, thereby becoming the second film of Thala, after Viswasam, to taste success in 2019.

The H Vinoth directorial saw the light of the day in 470+ screens in Tamil Nadu on 8 August. Despite being a working day, the Ajith-starrer minted approximately Rs 14 crore on the opening day. With positive words coming its way, the film continued to do well in the extended holiday weekend.

Till date, Nerkonda Paarvai has made a collection of Rs 70+ crore at the Tamil Nadu box office, as per the trade reports. In Chennai alone, the movie has collected over Rs 10 crore. The worldwide box office collection of the flick is said to be above Rs 100 crore.

However, the collections have dropped in Tamil Nadu in the last couple of days. The release of Jayam Ravi's Comali seems to have impacted the business of the Ajith-starrer.

Comali has made over Rs 25 crore in its first week. Nonetheless, Nerkonda Paarvai has entered the profit zone for the distributors, who had acquired the theatrical rights for lesser prices compared to Ajith's previous movies as it is not a regular mass film.

Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai has made an above-average collection in Karnataka, while its performance in has been below-par flood-hit Kerala.

Among the overseas centres, the film is estimated to have grossed over Rs 2 crore in the US, around Rs 80 lakh in Canada, about Rs 90 lakh in the UK, a little over Rs 75 lakh in Australia and around Rs 2.10 crore in Malaysia.

Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of hit Bollywood film Pink. The movie has a strong message for society. Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam are in important roles.