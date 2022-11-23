Actor Vijay met his fans at Vijay Makkal Iyakkam office in Chennai on Monday after almost five years. More than 500 fans met the actor during the event and clicked pictures. Fans were asked to leave their phone outside the meeting which has fuelled Vijay's political entry rumours.

Interestingly, in 2021, Vijay's fans association won over 110 of the 169 posts contested in panchayat wards. Reports suggest that the move was to test the waters for his possible political entry in the future.

To add more, Vijay's Varisu is all set to clash with Ajith's Thunivu for this Pongal. The release rights of Thunivu have been grabbed by Udhayanidhi's Red Giants, which has already started booking theatres in huge numbers leaving a much smaller scope for Varisu, which is released by Seven Screen Studio. It is to be noted that the DMK heir is also working for an elevation in the government.

Vijay's Varisu is an emotional drama directed by Vamsi Padipally. Rashmika plays the leading lady in Vamsi Paidipally's directorial. The film also stars Sarathkumar, Prakashraj, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. Vijay is rumoured to play a dual role with one as an Erotomaniac, a rare mental disorder where a person is fixated on the idea that another person is intensely in love with them.

Meanwhile, a report TrackTollywood has revealed that Vijay's Varisu has already made Rs 139 crore in its pre-release business. "Theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu have been sold at Rs 70 crore. In Karnataka and Kerala, the film has garnered Rs 7.5 and Rs 6.5 crore respectively. Rights in the Telugu states have been valued at Rs20 crores. Overseas rights have been valued at Rs 35 crore," the report added.