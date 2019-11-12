Vijay's Bigil and Karthi's Kaithi have continued to rule the Chennai box office for the third consecutive weekend. Both the Diwali releases have outperformed other new movies and occupied the top two positions in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Bigil Chennai Collection:

Bigil got the maximum number of shows in its third weekend as well. The movie has grossed Rs 1.15 crore from 315 shows, says a report on Behindwoods. The total collection of Atlee Kumar's sports drama stands at Rs 12.72 crore in 17 days.

The Vijay and Nayanthara-starrer had raked in Rs 5.33 crore from 675 shows and Rs 2.09 crore from 378 shows, respectively in the first two weekends.

Kaithi Chennai Collection:

Karthi's Kaithi was off to a slow start and the business did not witness huge decline even after three weekends. In its third weekend, the Lokesh Kanagaraj's film has collected Rs 86.66 lakh from 234 shows to take its 17-day collection to Rs 4.47 crore.

In the first and second weekends, the Karthi-starrer had raked in Rs 1.07 crore from 219 shows and Rs 93 lakh from 222 shows, respectively.

Other Films

Hindi movie Bala has got a below-average opening. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer has collected Rs 20.97 lakh from 78 shows. New Tamil film Miga Miga Avasaram has collected Rs 10.17 lakh from 72 shows.

However, the business of Arnold Schwarzenegger's latest film Terminator: Dark Fate has witnessed a huge drop in its second weekend as it could only earn Rs 6.96 lakh from 30 shows. The total collection of the flick in 10 days in Chennai stands at Rs 49.38 lakh.

New Films This Week

With Vijay Sethupathi's Sanga Thamizhan and Vishal's Action releasing this week, the collections of Vijay's Bigil and Karthi's Kaithi are likely to be impacted, big time.