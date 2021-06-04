Vijayalakshmi is once again in the news. The multilingual actress, who has been pleading for help from the film industry after her sister fell ill, has come up with another video where she has mentioned about her broken relationship with actor-TV host Srujan Lokesh.

Her sister Usha Devi has not been keeping well and Vijayalakshmi is seeking financial assistance from her estranged husband Raja Babu, who happens to be the sibling of veteran actress-politician Jaya Prada.

In the latest video, Vijayalakshmi has made allegations against Raja Babu and Jayaprada for failing to lend a helping hand to her. She had accused Usha Devi's husband of not giving her divorce nor providing financial help even during their difficult times.

Usha and Raj Babu tied the knot in 1999 and she gave birth to a baby boy in 2000.

Vijayalakshmi Mentions About Srujan

In the video, Vijayalakshmi claims about getting harassed by netizens on social media sites and facing allegations of destroying Srujan Lokesh's life. "I didn't cheat on him. If I wanted to play with his life, I would not have taken our relationship to the extent of engagement. There is a different story altogether which nobody would like to report," she said, stating people treat her like a villain in every issue.

Vijayalakshmi was earlier engaged to Srujan Lokesh, but their relationship ended before they tied the knot.

Vijayalakshmi's life in recent years has met with lots of controversies. Last year, the Nagamandala actress had released a series of videos requesting Kannada and Tamil film fraternity to help her financial issues as she was having health issues and not getting work.

The KFCC, Kiccha Sudeep, and a few others had extended helping hand to her. Rajinikanth gave her financial assistance when she was struggling to bear the hospital expenses.

Vijayalakshmi and Seeman's Controversy

These episodes apart, Vijayalakshmi had accused Tamil filmmaker-politician Seeman of cheating her. She had also attempted to kill herself.

"I tried my level best to survive all these days because of my mother and sister, but I have been humiliated in the media by Harinadar recently. I have already taken a couple of my BP tablets, so in some time I will suffer from low blood pressure and in a few hours I will be dead," she said in a Facebook video.