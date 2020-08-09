At least seven persons were killed and over 20 rescued on Sunday, August 9, in a fire that broke out at a hotel turned Covid-19 care centre in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot managed to bring the blaze under control. Rescue operations are underway.

All the rescued people have been taken to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, several people are believed to be still trapped at the hotel, that was used as the coronavirus care centre.

Where the fire broke out

The fire broke out on the ground and first floors of the building. Inmates of the Covid-19 care centre began screaming and shouting following emanation of thick smoke.

A few panicked persons jumped from the first floor of the building.

City commissioner of police Srinivasa Rao said that the condition of two persons is serious. Around 40 people, including 30 Covid-19 patients, were said to be in the centre when the mishap occurred. The rescued patients have been shifted to other covid care centres nearby.

CM Jagan Reddy orders probe

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed anguish at the mishap and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu also took to Twitter to share a clip of the mishap. Take a look.

In deep anguish after learning about the fire accident at the Vijayawada Covid Centre this morning. I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery to those injured. pic.twitter.com/s3sRHQaxEt — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) August 9, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the families of the deceased and said he had discussed about the prevailing situation with Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Reddy.

"Anguished by the fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM," read PM Modi's tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre assures all possible support to the state government. "Deeply anguished by the news of tragic fire accident at a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Centre assures all possible support to the state govt. My condolences are with the affected families in this time of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," tweeted Shah.