A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Vapi city of Valsad district in Gujarat on Saturday afternoon, August 8. More than eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A huge amount of smoke was seen billowing out of the factory, which was completely engulfed in the fire.

According to reports, a pharmaceutical company situated in the third phase of Vapi GIDC in Valsad district due to the blast in the chemical solvent drums stored in the manufacturing unit

(to be updated)