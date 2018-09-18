Vijayalakshmi Feroz and Aishwarya Dutta have not been sharing a good equation in the Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house. They have had issues from day one and the latest task has not helped the cause.

On the episode aired on Monday, Aishwarya's decision to support Yashika irked the inmates. Indeed, Vijayalakshmi was upset with her behaviour.

Maybe for that reason, Vijayalaksmi has decided to give a tough time to Aishwarya through physical torture. In the latest promo, Aishwarya is seen weeping out of pain. She is heard talking about the physical torture that she went through.

Whereas Vijayalakshmi, who seems to have adopted tough tactics to break her down in the task, says that she also went through the same pain during the task, but did not create "a scene" like Aishwarya.

Responding to the promo, Vijayalakshmi's husband and filmmaker Feroz has come to his wife's support and posted, "En ma nee @vgyalakshmi face la volini spray adicha.. adthuku apparam adha ban pannanga. She took it like a boss. I hope u guys see wat she wen thru yesterday #fakeaishwarya. [sic]"

Nomination This Week:

After staying safe for many weeks, Aishwarya Dutta is now pushed to the danger zone for the third consecutive week in Bigg Boss Tamil 2. Aishwarya along with Thadi Balaji, Riythvika, Vijayalakshmi and Yashika are facing elimination after Bigg Boss decided to nominate all the participants except Janani Iyer, who has already entered the grand finale of Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

