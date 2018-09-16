Bigg Boss Tamil has a surprising elimination again. Well, Aishwarya Dutta has turned safe again and Mumtaz has been evicted from Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Online and social media polls had indicated that Aishwarya Dutta might be out of Bigg Boss Tamil 2, but it is Mumtaz who is the 11 contestant to be out of the Vijay TV's show.

Indeed, Kamal Haasan, while announcing the name, stated that the difference of votes between Aishwarya and Mumtaz was just in 100 votes.

The poll conducted by the International Business Times, India had predicted Aishwarya's eviction although the battle was close among the four contestants who were in the danger zone.

The poll, which ran for more than five days, saw the participation of thousands of our readers. Aishwarya Dutta garnered 29.6 percent of votes.

Aishwarya Dutta's tantrums had not gone well with the viewers. Last week, Kamal Haasan himself openly confessed that he wanted her to be out of the show but shared his helplessness as the eviction was in people's hands.

Interestingly, Riythvika, who has been people's favourite to win the season has got second highest votes for the eviction. She received 24.25 percent of votes. All these while, the actress never used to get public votes for the eviction but the situation is fast changing and she seems to be losing people's love in the recent weeks for targeting Aishwarya along with Janani Iyer and Vijayalakshmi.

However, Riythvika was announced safe this week on Saturday's episode.

She is followed by Mumtaz and Vijayalakshmi, who have got 23.25 votes and 22.36, respectively, votes for elimination. It has to be noted that the difference between each nominee was not huge this week and all four have got a good number of votes for eviction.

So far, Mamathi Chari, Sendrayan, Nithya Balaji, NSK Ramya, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Shariq Hassan, Ponnambalam, Vaishnavi, Mahat Raghavendra and Daniel Anne Pope have been out of Bigg Boss Tamil 2.