Wing Commander (Retd) Dr Vijayalakshmi Ramanan, the first woman commissioned officer of the Indian Air Force, has died at the age of 96.

Ramanan, a recipient of Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), died peacefully due to old age ailments at her daughter's home here, her son-in-law S L V Narayan said.

Facts about Dr Vijayalakshmi Ramanan